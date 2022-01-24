Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecoark during the third quarter worth $34,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ecoark during the third quarter worth $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ecoark during the third quarter worth $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecoark during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecoark during the third quarter worth $458,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZEST opened at $2.45 on Monday. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Ecoark had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter.

In other Ecoark news, CFO William B. Hoagland bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy May bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $128,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

