Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

MUDS opened at $9.96 on Monday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

