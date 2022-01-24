Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SigmaTron International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMA opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.22 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.13%.

In other SigmaTron International news, VP John P. Sheehan sold 4,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $48,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James E. Barnes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,009 shares of company stock valued at $121,536. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

