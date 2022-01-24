Raytheon Technologies (RTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.