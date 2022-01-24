Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €264.00 ($300.00) to €284.00 ($322.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.81.

REMYY opened at $21.97 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

