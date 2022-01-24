Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Levy now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.16.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.