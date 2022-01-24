Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce $63.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.98 million and the highest is $64.92 million. Repay reported sales of $41.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $220.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.03 million to $221.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $284.77 million to $299.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of RPAY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.37. 743,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,055. Repay has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Repay by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,447,000 after acquiring an additional 947,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Repay by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after acquiring an additional 697,665 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,344,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,322,000 after acquiring an additional 446,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Repay by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 435,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

