Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Otonomy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Otonomy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.