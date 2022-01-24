Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 361550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Specifically, Director David Fennell bought 324,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$58,539.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,806,922 shares in the company, valued at C$4,114,368.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.01 million and a PE ratio of -13.21.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

