Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Revolve Group worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV opened at $41.04 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,125 shares of company stock worth $45,389,552 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.