Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RHUHF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS RHUHF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 457. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

