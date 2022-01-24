Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Rightmove stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

