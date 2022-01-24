RING X PLATFORM Price Down 32.6% Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and $233,849.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00040909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

