Rip Road Capital Partners LP Trims Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 4.4% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $183.14 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.84 and a 200 day moving average of $194.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

