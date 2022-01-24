River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,170,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,334 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $67,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 169.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 1,007,833 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $8,223,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 303,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $3,510,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,099,000 after purchasing an additional 263,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.45. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.