River Road Asset Management LLC Has $137.64 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,646 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 1.5% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $137,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP opened at $226.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.59. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.79.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

