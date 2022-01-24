River Road Asset Management LLC Has $180.85 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems comprises approximately 2.0% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.71% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $180,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

