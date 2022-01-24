River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,125,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,279,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 6.28% of Alight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth $38,517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at $16,802,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at $16,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at $7,835,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at $7,534,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alight alerts:

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $9.25 on Monday. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter.

Alight Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.