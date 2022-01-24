RLI (RLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $104.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.86. RLI has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RLI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of RLI worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

