Robert W. Baird Lowers Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $234.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $109.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Michels acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 64.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 519,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 202,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 146,865 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

