Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Raised to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.87% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of RCK traded down C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,038. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$9.38. The stock has a market cap of C$328.51 million and a PE ratio of -13.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

