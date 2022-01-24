Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.20

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 21351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 447.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 686.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 201,689 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.