Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.20

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 21351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 447.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 686.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 201,689 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
