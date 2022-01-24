Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $8.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

ROK stock opened at $314.25 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after buying an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

