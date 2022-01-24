Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $8.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.76.

Shares of ROK opened at $314.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

