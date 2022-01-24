Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $314.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

