Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Roku by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Roku by 28.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $152.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.20. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

