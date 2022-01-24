Router Protocol (ROUTE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.55 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.48 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.47 or 0.00023114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.82 or 0.06626003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00056498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,555.42 or 0.99766896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,574 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

