Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.52

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 4972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $161,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

