Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Rover Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $5.88 on Friday. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.