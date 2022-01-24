Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.939 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $114.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.02.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

