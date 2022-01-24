Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

VOPKY stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Royal Vopak has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

