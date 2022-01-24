RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €62.80 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.80 ($71.36) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on RTL Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.85 ($65.74).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

