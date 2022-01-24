RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) will post sales of $402.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $411.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.01 million. RumbleON posted sales of $70.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 469.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year sales of $896.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.83 million to $905.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $33.81 on Monday. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $504.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

