Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.29.

Shares of RUS stock traded down C$2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$30.50. 231,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,091. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$22.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total transaction of C$719,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,878,624. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,872. Insiders have sold 63,968 shares of company stock worth $2,276,906 in the last 90 days.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

