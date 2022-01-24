Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,788 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 161,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 112,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 68,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AZZ by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 47,708 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $48.29 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

