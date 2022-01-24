Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,311 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,818 shares of company stock worth $490,173. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

CPSI opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

