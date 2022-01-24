Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,348 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 373,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTT opened at $8.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $405.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.20. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

