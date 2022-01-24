Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,790 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.67. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.