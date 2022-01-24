Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 56,786 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 185.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

