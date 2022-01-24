Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,554 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 511,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after buying an additional 34,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NTB opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $41.65.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

