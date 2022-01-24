Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Sunrun by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.15.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $25.91 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.