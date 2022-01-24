Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Raised to SEK 319 at Citigroup

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its target price increased by Citigroup from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

