Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE SAR opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

