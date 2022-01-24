Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $2,408.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.42 or 0.06533445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,981.74 or 0.99222625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.