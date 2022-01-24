Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,603 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $77.31 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.