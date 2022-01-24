Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 174,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 50,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $71.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

