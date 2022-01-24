Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,195 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

CHRS stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $968.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.