Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

AAPL opened at $162.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

