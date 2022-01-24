Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBBTF. Citigroup cut Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Schibsted ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Schibsted ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $431.00.

SBBTF opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $51.75 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

