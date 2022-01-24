Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SLB. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 395,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $38.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.